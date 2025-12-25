Madhya Pradesh Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Round 2?

Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu got off to a winning start in the tournament
The match will not be telecast live
Tamil Nadu have won the Vijay Hazare Trophy five times in the past
Madhya Pradesh will face Tamil Nadu in the Group A clash of Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 26.
Madhya Pradesh pipped Rajasthan by 99 runs in the first league match on the back of a sensational hundred by opener - Yash Dubey. They would like to carry on their momentum in the Round 2 game against Tamil Nadu too.
Tamil Nadu, in their first Group A fixture, mauled Puducherry by 101 runs courtesy an all-round performance from both batters and the bowlers. Pradosh Paul (73) and N Jagadeeshan (67) smashed fifties to take TN to 310 while batting first, while Gurjapneet shone with the ball and took 4 wickets to dismantle Puducherry to just 209.
Madhya Pradesh Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
tar Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 2 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. While this match will not be aired on television or streamed on Jio Hotstar, you can which Round 2 matches will be telecast here.
Madhya Pradesh Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Tamil Nadu: Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan(w/c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Sonu Yadav, Andre Siddarth C, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gurjapneet Singh, Sachin Rathi, Karthick Manikandan, Mohamed Ali, CV Achyuth, Athish SR, Govinth Ganesh
Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Gawali, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Venkatesh Iyer(c), Shubham Sharma, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Aryan Pandey, Tripuresh Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Ritik Tada, Shivang Kumar, Madhav Tiwari, Rishabh Chauhan, Rahul Batham