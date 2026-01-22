Khelo India Winter Games Day 3: Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Take Gold; Haryana Remain On Top

While 19-year-old Avikshith Vijay Viswanat defended his Khelo India Winter Games gold medal from 2025 with a timing of 43.48 seconds, 15-year-old Udreka Singh, in her third KIWG, clinched the women’s 500m long track title

Khelo India Winter Games Day 3: Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Take Gold; Haryana Remain On Top
Udreka Singh in action en route winning the women’s 500m long track gold medal at Khelo India Winter Games 2026. Photo: SAI Media
  • Avikshith Vijay Viswanat (TN); Udreka Singh (MP) win 500m long track golds

  • Army men maintain winning spree in ice-hockey, trounce Chandigarh 10-1

  • Haryana continue to lead the medal tally

Tamil Nadu's Avikshit Vijay Viswanat and Udreka Singh from Madhya Pradesh showcased their prowess with gold-medal winning performances in the men’s and women’s 500m long track event on day 3 of the Khelo India Winter Games in Leh on Thursday (January 22, 2026).

Haryana continued to lead the medal tally, courtesy the pair of figure skating gold medals won on Wednesday. Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh share the second spot with a gold each while hosts Ladakh is at sixth position with two silver and two bronze.

While 19-year-old Avikshith defended his Khelo India Winter Games gold from last year with a timing of 43.48 seconds, 15-year-old Udreka, in her third KIWG, has shown remarkable improvement over the years.

Wearing long track boots and blades for the first time, Udreka (53.94 seconds) sped to the gold ahead of local favourite Skarma Tsultim (54.21 seconds). Tasnia Shameem (57.41 sec) of Ladakh won the bronze at Gupukh’s Pond, a frozen water body beside the Indus.

"We’ve been friends since I started skating. Defeating Skarma feels good because she’s a local and has the advantage of training in high-altitude conditions in Leh. Athletes from the plains always struggle a bit, so this win is special," said Udreka to SAI Media.

"There have been times when Skarma has been faster than me ... it keeps switching between us. I am happy that both of us will be on the podium tomorrow." A roller skater who switched to ice skating only a year ago, Avikshith’s four-month training in the Netherlands ahead of the event benefited him.

The top six positions in this race were shared between Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Danda Chandra Mouli (43. 97) of Andhra won the silver while Karnataka’s Harshit BT (44.13) won bronze.

In ice hockey, Army won their second straight match in group A. Having beaten Himachal Pradesh 5-1 in their opening match on Tuesday, Army romped to a 10-1 win against Chandigarh at the NDS Stadium on Thursday.

Padma Norboo scored thrice while Tsewang Dorjay and Jigmath Kunzang scored a brace each.

In the women’s competition, both Ladakh and ITBP were on course for another final showdown with emphatic wins against Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. Ladakh women had beaten Haryana 7-1 in their opener.

Ice Skating Results (All Finals)

Long Track 500m (Men): 1. Avikshith Vijay Viswanat (Tamil Nadu) 43.48 seconds 2. Danda Chandra Mouli (Andhra Pradesh) 43.97 3. Harshith BT (Karnataka) 44.13 seconds

Long Track 500 (Women): 1. Udreka Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 53.94 seconds 2. Skarma Tsultim (Ladakh) 54.21 3. Tasnia Shameem (Ladakh) 57.41 seconds.

Ice Hockey Results

Women’s Group A: Ladakh beat Chandigarh 5-0; (Group B) ITBP beat Himachal Pradesh 7-0; Haryana beat Rajasthan 2-0.

Men’s Group A: Army beat Chandigarh 10-1.

