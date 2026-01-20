Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Begin In Leh With Over 1000 Athletes In Action

The Ladakh leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 begins in Leh on Tuesday, bringing together more than 1,000 men and women athletes in one of the most demanding sporting environments in the country. With competitions spread across the Nawang Dorjan Stobdan Stadium, the Army rink and the frozen Gupukh’s Pond, the Games will run until January 26, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

This is the first leg of KIWG 2026, organised by the Youth Services and Sports Department of Ladakh under the supervision of the Sports Authority of India, with national federations providing technical support.

After Ladakh topped the medal tally last year with four gold medals, the hosts will once again aim to make the most of home conditions, while strong contingents from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and several other states look to challenge their dominance.

High Altitude, Higher Expectations

One of the defining aspects of the Leh leg is the extreme environment. Sub-zero temperatures, thin air and low oxygen levels make every race, routine and shift on ice a test of both physical and mental strength.

Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya underlined the importance of this challenge, saying, “Like the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, Leh will also challenge our athletes to push their limits in challenging conditions. The high-altitude and the oxygen factor are serious issues that athletes and coaches deal with and the Winter Games will be a good yardstick to measure how well they have prepared.”

This year’s competition features 472 athletes across ice skating and ice hockey, with 17 gold medals on offer. Ice skating alone accounts for 15 gold medals, reflecting the depth and growing interest in the discipline. While ice hockey remains the showpiece sport, the Games are clearly expanding their scope to build a broader winter sports ecosystem in India.

Figure Skating Adds New Dimension

The biggest highlight of KIWG 2026 is the introduction of figure skating, an Olympic discipline that has been steadily gaining attention in India. Senior national coach Mohammad Abbas Nordak described the moment as a turning point, stating, “In Harbin, we may not have won medals but we have shown that we can compete. More competition means more opportunities and that’s why this edition of Khelo India Winter Games is a milestone.”

Dr Mandaviya echoed that sentiment, explaining, “Khelo India is a pathway to excellence. Our skaters are making improvements at the continental level and we want to encourage them to achieve bigger goals.” With 21 states and Union Territories participating and Ladakh hosting once again, the 2026 Winter Games are shaping up not just as a sporting event, but as a statement of intent for India’s future in winter sports.

