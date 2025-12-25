AFC Champions League 2: FC Goa Suffer Sixth Straight Loss Against FC Istiklol To End Disappointing Campaign

FC Goa lost all their six matches in AFC Champions League 2
They were ahead against FC Istiklol in the first-half of the match
FC Goa staged a symbolic protest during the match for ISL's uncertain future
FC Goa ended their AFC Champions League 2 campaign with a 2-1 loss against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on December 24.
FC Goa had a good start to their final league game as Dejan Drazic struck for them in the first half of the game, but Istiklol turned it around in the 2nd half with a Paul Komolafe's equalizer in the 53rd minute, followed by another one by Amirbek Juraboev via a penalty.
The visitors managed to stage a dramatic turnaround in the 2nd half of the game and win the match by a one-goal lead, despite a red card given to Sodikdzhon Kurbonov.
FC Goa's Symbolic Gesture
Earlier, just after the start of the match, the FC Goa halted the play for some time to register their symbolic protest over the obscure future of ISL - India's premier domestic football league. When the referee blew the kick-off whistle, the players remained still momentarily to convey their apprehension over ISL's future.
FC Goa, who were the champions of the AIFF Super Cup, had a disastrous run in the AFC Champions League 2, where they lost all six of their 6 matches and failed to qualify for the next stage.