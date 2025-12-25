Puducherry Vs Tripura Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Live?

Puducherry will face Tripura in a Group A clash in Round 2 of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Both the teams lost their first match of the tournament
The match will not be telecast live on Television
Puducherry and Tripura are set to clash against each other in the Group A encounter of Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on December 26.
Both the teams lost their first group matches in the tournament and would be desperate to make a comeback in the upcoming fixture. While Tripura received a 145-run thrashing from Kerala, Puducherry lost to Tamil Nadu by 101 runs in their first tournament fixture.
Puducherry Vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Puducherry vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Puducherry vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Puducherry vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 2 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. While this match will not be aired on television or streamed on Jio Hotstar, you can know which 2 match will be telecast here.
Puducherry Vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Tripura: Tejasvi Jaiswal, Udiyan Bose, Sridam Paul, Vijay Shankar, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh(c), Swapnil Singh, Sentu Sarkar(w), Saurabh Das, Abhijit K Sarkar, Viki Saha, Nirupam Sen, Ajay Sarkar, Bikramjit Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha, Parvez Sultan, Saruk Hossain, Riaz Uddin, Arjun Debnath, Rana Dutta, Hanuma Vihari
Puducherry: Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Vedant Bhardwaj, Akash Kargave, Siddhant Addhatrao(w), Pugazhendi Akash, Aman Khan(c), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Jayant Yadav, Adil Ayub Tunda, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Premraj Rajavelu, Sidak Singh, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Thivagar Gopal, Paras Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan