India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

Quinton de Kock smashed most fifties against India in T20Is
He now has 6 half-centuries against India in 14 innings
Nicolas Pooran and Jos Buttler have 5 T20I fifties each against India
Quinton de Kock played a belligerent 65-run innings off just 36 balls in response to a mammoth 232-run target set up in the 5th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The explosive Southpaw batter has an affinity for Indian bowlers in the white ball format, which reflects in his record against India. De Kock blazed his 18th T20I fifty against India in the 5th T20I. It was his 6th half-century in 14 T20I innings vs India, which is the most by any batter against India in T20 cricket. The top 3 batters who have scored the most T20I half-centuries against India are:
5 - Jos Buttler (24 inns)
Varun Chakravarthy Gets India back Into Game
South Africa's innings, which was going strong till 120/1 in 10.1 overs in the chase of 232, was jolted by Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed the dangerous Quinton de Kock (65).
Dewald Brevis also departed in the next over of the Hardik Pandya; however, it was Varun Chakravarthy who derailed the Proteas innings by getting two wickets of skipper Aiden Markram and Donavan Ferreira in a single over, leaving South Africa teetering at 135/5 in 12.4 overs from 120/1 in 10.1 overs.