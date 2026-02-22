IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/15 Makes Him India’s Most Successful Bowler In Tournament's History

Bumrah finishes with 3/15 against South Africa in Super 8
Surpasses R Ashwin’s 32 wickets to reach 33 in T20 World Cup
Key dismissals included Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scripted history during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. In a superb bowling performance, Bumrah finished with figures of 3/15, wreaking havoc through the Proteas’ innings and making crucial breakthroughs when India needed them most.
His wickets included key top-order batters, keeping the Indian bowling attack in the contest even after South Africa posted a competitive total of 187/7 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah’s clinical display once again highlighted his reputation as one of the premier death-over specialists in world cricket.
Bumrah Makes History with India’s Top T20 World Cup Bowling Record
What made the performance even more momentous was its place in history. By taking three more scalps, Bumrah surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin’s tally of 32 wickets to become India’s most successful bowler in T20 World Cup history, now sitting on 33 wickets in the tournament.
The milestone underlines Bumrah’s consistency and longevity on the biggest stage, combining skill, precision, and temperament to excel at major events. His remarkable record includes dismissals of South African batters such as Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch in this game.
Previously, Ashwin held the record with 32 wickets, but Bumrah’s ability to strike at crucial junctures, especially in high-pressure matches, has propelled him ahead. His lethal yorkers, deceptive slower balls, and disciplined lines have made him an invaluable asset for India across multiple editions of the world cup.
What Happened in the Match So Far
In Ahmedabad, South Africa opted to bat first and posted a competitive 187/7, with David Miller (63) and Tristan Stubbs (44*) leading a late assault after early setbacks. India’s bowlers, led by Bumrah and backed by tight spells from the rest of the unit, kept the Proteas in check, preventing an even more intimidating total.
India’s chase got off to a rocky start, losing early wickets, but the match is poised for a thrilling second innings under lights as Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are in the middle with India needing 113 off 48 balls at the time of writing.