IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Quits Delhi Capitals' Mentor Role, To Resume Commentary

Summary of this article
Kevin Pietersen was Delhi Capitals' mentor in IPL 2025
Ex-England batter steps away from role for 2026 edition
Pietersen says he'll return to commentary box
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who mentored the Delhi Capitals during Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2025 edition, said on Saturday (March 14, 2026) that he will not be able to take up the role in the upcoming season of the league.
The IPL 2026 is starting on March 28 with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
"I cannot be the mentor for Delhi Capitals this IPL season. I cannot give the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season!
"However, I'll see you back in the commentary box. IPL is the world's best league and I can't wait to see you all soon!," Pietersen said on X in a post written in Hindi.
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in an away game in Lucknow on April 1. DC's first game at home is against the Mumbai Indians on April 4.
Pietersen, who has played for three teams across five IPL seasons, was named DC's mentor before the start of the 2025 edition. He has also represented the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils franchise.
Pietersen also led in 17 matches in the IPL, captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru briefly in IPL 2009 before leading Daredevils in 2014.
DC have never won the IPL title.
(With PTI inputs)
When and where will IPL 2026 start?
Indian Premier League 2026 will begin on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.