DC Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP