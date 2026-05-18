PBKS Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

RCB romped to a 23-run victory over PBKS, thus sealing their spot in the IPL 2026 play-offs thanks to some brilliant batting by Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer

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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his fifty runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Venkatesh Iyer walked away with the POTM for his 40-ball 73

  • RCB hammered 222 on the board against a struggling PBKS

  • Punjab Kings' hopes of qualifying for the play-offs hang by a thread

Venkatesh Iyer scored a 40-ball 73 and Virat Kohli hit a 37-ball 58 as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 23 runs to become the first team to qualify for the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday.

Sent into bat, RCB registered a massive 222/4 in 20 overs. In reply, PBKS were restricted to 199/8 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar again impressing with the ball in his hand (2/38).

For Shreyas Iyer-led side, this was their sixth straight defeat and leaves them in fourth spot with 13 points from 13 games. They must now win their final league game against a rejuvenated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and hope for other results to go their way.

RCB's Virat Kohli hit his fourth half-century of the season which included three sixes and four fours overall, putting on 76 runs for the second wicket off 41 balls with Devdutt Padikkal (45). Iyer and Kohli then came together to add 60 off 35, before Kohli was caught off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 15th over.

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Venkatesh Iyer - Player of the Match

The Player of the Match award went to Venkatesh Iyer for his brilliant 40-ball 73. The batter took time to settle in and along with Kohli, blasted the PBKS bowlers to all corners of the HPCA stadium. It was down to Iyer's batting brilliance that RCB achieved a massive score of 222 on the board.

With RCB through to the play-offs, it remains to be seen whether they decide to rotate or not for their final game against SRH on Friday, May 22.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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