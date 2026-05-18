PBKS Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia