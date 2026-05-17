DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 62 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17. It's a do-or-die match for both teams as it could decide playoff chances. While DC's chances are hanging by a thread as they can go to a maximum of 14 points, the situation is more favorable for RR as they can easily reach the playoffs by winning their remaining three matches and reach to 18 points. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be the biggest threat for DC in today's match and could be the deciding factor.
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