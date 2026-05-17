DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 62 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17. It's a do-or-die match for both teams as it could decide playoff chances. While DC's chances are hanging by a thread as they can go to a maximum of 14 points, the situation is more favorable for RR as they can easily reach the playoffs by winning their remaining three matches and reach to 18 points. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be the biggest threat for DC in today's match and could be the deciding factor.

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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Himesh Reshammiya performs IPL 2026
Indian singer Himesh Reshammiya performs before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right, and captain Riyan Parag, centre, watch a performance of artist Himesh Reshammiya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, in New Delhi.
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right, and captain Riyan Parag, centre, watch a performance of artist Himesh Reshammiya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, left, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Rajasthan Royals Dhruv Jurel IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, and his batting partner Dhruv Jurel run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag IPL
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Delhi Capitals Tripurana Vijay IPL
Delhi Capitals' Tripurana Vijay attempts to field the ball during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Delhi Capitals Mitchel Starc IPL
Delhi Capitals' Mitchel Starc, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Singh, center, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Rajasthan Royals Dasun Shanaka IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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