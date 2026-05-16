Cong Leader Siddique Likens CM Row To Labour Pain, Says Issues Will Be Resolved

Siddique, the MLA from Kalpetta, had just landed in Thiruvananthapuram for a crucial meeting with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. Confronted by a huddle of reporters eager to parse the visible cracks in the party's unity, Siddique didn't reach for standard, sanitized political platitudes. Instead, he looked at the chaos and saw the agony of creation. "It might be easy to speak about a delivery," Siddique observed, reframing the gritty reality of political compromise. "But a mother has to go through severe emotional and physical pain. There will be discussions and planning to resolve the issue. It is an attempt to ensure the birth of a good child."