Cong Leader Siddique Likens CM Row To Labour Pain, Says Issues Will Be Resolved

Summary of this article
Congress leader T Siddique said the recent issues over the Chief Minister’s post would be resolved amicably, comparing the situation to labour pain.
Siddique said all issues would be effectively settled by the Chief Minister-designate and the party leadership, which listens to everyone.
Asked whether he would be a minister, the Kalpetta MLA said the decision would be taken by the party.
In the high-stakes theatre of coalition politics, the birth of a new government is rarely a quiet affair. As the United Democratic Front (UDF) prepares for its highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony this coming Monday, the capital city has become a pressure cooker of ambition, backroom negotiations, and palpable dissent. Yet, amidst the swirling rumours of internal rift, Congress leader T Siddique arrived in the city on Saturday with a remarkably vivid—and deeply human—metaphor to describe his party's current friction: labour pain
Siddique, the MLA from Kalpetta, had just landed in Thiruvananthapuram for a crucial meeting with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. Confronted by a huddle of reporters eager to parse the visible cracks in the party's unity, Siddique didn't reach for standard, sanitized political platitudes. Instead, he looked at the chaos and saw the agony of creation. "It might be easy to speak about a delivery," Siddique observed, reframing the gritty reality of political compromise. "But a mother has to go through severe emotional and physical pain. There will be discussions and planning to resolve the issue. It is an attempt to ensure the birth of a good child."
The Dissent Behind the Curtain
The "severe pain" Siddique alluded to is no secret. The camp of senior Congress warhorse Ramesh Chennithala has been simmering with open resentment after he was bypassed for the Chief Minister's post. In political circles, the denial of the top job to a leader of Chennithala’s stature is a heavy emotional blow, threatening to disrupt the delicate equilibrium of the incoming administration before it even takes its oath.
When pressed directly about Chennithala’s visible dissent, Siddique remained resolute yet empathetic, insisting that the party leadership has a unique capacity to listen to everyone. "Every issue will be resolved after discussions," he promised, banking heavily on the healing power of dialogue. He expressed absolute confidence that the Chief Minister-designate and the high command would effectively soothe these bruised egos and settle the internal disputes amicably.
The Waiting Game
For Siddique himself, the transition brings its own personal anxieties. When reporters asked if his journey to the capital would culminate in a cabinet berth, the Kalpetta legislator simply smiled, putting his own ambitions on the back burner. "The decision will be taken by the party," he stated quietly.
As the clock ticks down to Monday's ceremony, Thiruvananthapuram remains a city on edge, watching an intense, behind-the-scenes struggle for power. Siddique’s words serve as a poignant reminder that behind the grand press releases and institutional titles lie very human struggles of pride, sacrifice, and expectation. Whether this political "labour" will successfully yield the stable, "good child" of a government that the party envisions depends entirely on how well Congress can manage the pain of its own internal rebirth over the next forty-eight hours.