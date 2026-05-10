Congress Delays Kerala CM Decision As Factional Faultlines Resurface

Sources said the high command reprimanded leaders for encouraging public displays of support and fuelling tensions, warning that such actions had damaged the party’s image and complicated the selection process. During the meeting, Chennithala argued that he was the senior-most leader. Meanwhile, Satheesan pointed to his leadership during the election campaign and his stance against attempts to divide voters along communal lines. Satheesan also requested the high command to consult allies on their preferred Chief Ministerial candidate. Venugopal highlighted his support among MLAs and his role in the party’s electoral victories.