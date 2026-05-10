INTUC Calls Statewide Protest In Kerala Over Fuel, LPG Price Rise

Summary of this article
Indian National Trade Union Congress announced statewide protests outside central government offices in all 14 districts on Monday
INTUC alleged sharp increases in domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices were pushing hotels and businesses towards closure and causing job losses
The trade union also claimed rising petrol, diesel, medicine and essential commodity prices had increased the financial burden on the public
Summary of this article
Indian National Trade Union Congress announced statewide protests outside central government offices in all 14 districts on Monday
INTUC alleged sharp increases in domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices were pushing hotels and businesses towards closure and causing job losses
The trade union also claimed rising petrol, diesel, medicine and essential commodity prices had increased the financial burden on the public
The Kerala unit of the INTUC, the trade union of the Congress party, has announced statewide protests before central government offices on Monday, alleging that rising fuel and cooking gas prices are severely affecting common people and businesses.
In a statement, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) said that both home LPG cylinder costs and commercial cooking gas rates had increased significantly, placing financial burden on the state's hotels and businesses.
In the statement, INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan said that workers were losing their jobs and income as a result of rising costs, and that numerous firms were in danger of closing.
The trade union leader also claimed that migrant labourers were leaving the state after losing employment opportunities.
Chandrasekharan further said that the public's burden has gotten worse due to the ongoing increase in the price of petrol and diesel as well as the rising expenses of necessities and medications.
He said the protests would be coordinated in all 14 districts under the direction of INTUC district committees, accusing the Center of failing to adequately act in the crisis.
The statement also stated that on May 11, protests and dharnas will take place in front of central government buildings.