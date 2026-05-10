INTUC Calls Statewide Protest In Kerala Over Fuel, LPG Price Rise

Trade union alleges rising petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices are hurting businesses, workers and common people across Kerala

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
INTUC Calls Statewide Protest In Kerala Over Fuel, LPG Price Rise
INTUC Calls Statewide Protest In Kerala Over Fuel, LPG Price Rise
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian National Trade Union Congress announced statewide protests outside central government offices in all 14 districts on Monday

  • INTUC alleged sharp increases in domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices were pushing hotels and businesses towards closure and causing job losses

  • The trade union also claimed rising petrol, diesel, medicine and essential commodity prices had increased the financial burden on the public

Summary

Summary of this article

Indian National Trade Union Congress announced statewide protests outside central government offices in all 14 districts on Monday

INTUC alleged sharp increases in domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices were pushing hotels and businesses towards closure and causing job losses

The trade union also claimed rising petrol, diesel, medicine and essential commodity prices had increased the financial burden on the public

The Kerala unit of the INTUC, the trade union of the Congress party, has announced statewide protests before central government offices on Monday, alleging that rising fuel and cooking gas prices are severely affecting common people and businesses.

In a statement, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) said that both home LPG cylinder costs and commercial cooking gas rates had increased significantly, placing financial burden on the state's hotels and businesses.

In the statement, INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan said that workers were losing their jobs and income as a result of rising costs, and that numerous firms were in danger of closing.

Related Content
Representative image - null
Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike
Mamata Banerjee during TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day - PTI; Representative image
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Modi Of Misleading Nation On Women’s Quota Bill
null - null
Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate
Representative Image: Indian tanker 'Jag Vasant', owned by Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, after clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen anchored at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) discharge terminal, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - PTI: Kunal Patil
Indian LPG Carrier Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz After US-Iran Ceasefire
Related Content

The trade union leader also claimed that migrant labourers were leaving the state after losing employment opportunities.

Chandrasekharan further said that the public's burden has gotten worse due to the ongoing increase in the price of petrol and diesel as well as the rising expenses of necessities and medications.

He said the protests would be coordinated in all 14 districts under the direction of INTUC district committees, accusing the Center of failing to adequately act in the crisis.

The statement also stated that on May 11, protests and dharnas will take place in front of central government buildings.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

  2. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 52

  3. CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  4. RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler - Video

  5. Fourth IPL-Linked Death Reported In Delhi After Another Fatal Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  2. POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son; Accused Alleges Extortion

  3. Patna HC Lawyers Announce Abstention From Work, Cite ‘Insulting’ Behaviour By Judges

  4. Delhi On High Alert After Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Possible Terror Threat

  5. Day In Pics: May 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps