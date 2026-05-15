Rahul Gandhi Links Modi US Trade Deal To Adani Lawsuit Settlement Reports

The suit, filed in late 2024, by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, a director at Adani Green Energy Ltd, of agreeing to pay around USD 265 million in bribes to Indian government officials between approximately 2020 and 2024. The alleged payments were said to be aimed at securing lucrative solar power contracts projected to generate about USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.