Rahul Gandhi Mocks Modi Over ‘Melody’ Gift To Giorgia Meloni Amid Economic Concerns

Rahul Gandhi criticised Narendra Modi after a video showed him gifting Melody toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
Gandhi said the country was facing an “economic storm” while the prime minister was “laughing and making reels” abroad.
In the video shared on X, Meloni thanked Modi for the gift, calling the toffee “very very good.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday that despite the economic crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handing out candy in Italy after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni shared a video of Modi giving her a packet of Melody toffees.
Gandhi stated on X, "This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick," while visiting his Raebareli constituency.
The former president of the Congress stated in his Hindi post that while the country's farmers, workers, traders, and others are crying, the prime minister is laughing and making jokes while BJP members are applauding.
"An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!" he said The Italian premier featured Modi as well in a video on the X.
"Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift -- a very very good toffee," Meloni said in the video as Modi shows a packet of toffees, saying "Melody".
"Thank you for the gift," Meloni said in her post.