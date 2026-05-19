Russia Pounds Eight Ukrainian Regions as Long-Range Aerial War Intensifies

But beyond the numbers lies a quieter, more enduring violence—the kind that seeps into everyday life. For many Ukrainians, sleep has become a luxury negotiated with fear. Nights are punctuated not by rest, but by the anticipation of impact. In cities like Dnipro, where entire blocks have been scarred by repeated strikes, the war is no longer an event—it is an atmosphere. Parents now measure time not in days, but in sirens survived.