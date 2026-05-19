Rahul Gandhi lashes out after Modi avoids journalist in Norway

The incident, captured on video, showed Modi walking away as journalist Helle Lyng attempted to ask why he does not take questions from what she described as “the freest press in the world.” The exchange—or the lack of it—quickly crossed borders, finding new life on social media timelines in India, where it was reframed, debated, and politicised. Rahul Gandhi was among the first to seize upon it, sharing the clip with a pointed critique that blurred the line between political attack and public concern.