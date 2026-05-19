Arsenal 1-0 Burnley Premier League 2025-26: Kai Havertz's Goal Takes Gunners One Step Away From Title

Arsenal moved within touching distance of their first Premier League title in 22 years with a tense 1-0 victory over already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, Tuesday. Mikel Arteta's side dominated the early exchanges, with Leandro Trossard rattling the post before the breakthrough arrived in the 37th minute. Rising highest to meet a Bukayo Saka corner, Kai Havertz powered home a header to spark wild celebrations.  The second half proved to be a nervy, harrowing affair as a clinical second goal eluded the hosts. Havertz survived a tight VAR review for a heavy challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu, while David Raya's backline secured their 19th clean sheet of the season. Holding firm through ten minutes of stoppage time, the gritty Gunners moved five points clear at the summit.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
EPL: Arsenal vs Burnley
Arsenal players gather in the circle after a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1/9
EPL: Burnley vs Arsenal
Arsenal players walk off the pitch after a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Burnley Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice reacts after a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
EPL 2025-26: Burnley vs Arsenal Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts after a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Burnley
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
English Premier League: Burnley vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Burnley
Burnley's Lucas Pires goes for the ball in front of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, and Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe fight for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Burnley
Burnley's Kyle Walker, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli fight for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Britain Premier League Soccer: Burnley vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel, right, is fouled by Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories