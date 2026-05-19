Arsenal 1-0 Burnley Premier League 2025-26: Kai Havertz's Goal Takes Gunners One Step Away From Title
Arsenal moved within touching distance of their first Premier League title in 22 years with a tense 1-0 victory over already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, Tuesday. Mikel Arteta's side dominated the early exchanges, with Leandro Trossard rattling the post before the breakthrough arrived in the 37th minute. Rising highest to meet a Bukayo Saka corner, Kai Havertz powered home a header to spark wild celebrations. The second half proved to be a nervy, harrowing affair as a clinical second goal eluded the hosts. Havertz survived a tight VAR review for a heavy challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu, while David Raya's backline secured their 19th clean sheet of the season. Holding firm through ten minutes of stoppage time, the gritty Gunners moved five points clear at the summit.
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