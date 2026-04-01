CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Elicits MS Dhoni Comparisons Again With Super-Fast Stumping - Watch

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson brilliantly stumped Heinrich Klaasen during CSK vs SRH match
Dismissal elicits comparison with MS Dhoni and his lightning-fast bail-whipping
SRH beat CSK by five wickets to enter playoffs
For the second time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Sanju Samson produced a stumping that elicited comparisons with MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-opener foxed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) mainstay Heinrich Klaasen with his smart glovework during match 63 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (May 18).
A 75-run partnership between Klaasen and Ishan Kishan was threatening to take the game away from CSK. But Noor Ahmad and Samson combined to provide the breakthrough just then.
In the 15th over, the left-arm spinner deceived Klaasen in the air with one that turned away. Samson saw an opportunity with the South African batter off balance and whipped off the bails in a flash.
Klaasen's foot was momentarily in the air and the Kerala 'keeper immediately knew he had his man. The decision was referred to the third umpire, and replays confirmed Samson's conviction.
Klaasen had to walk back three runs short of his half-century, and CSK had a lifeline. You can watch the video of the moment below:
Samson had earlier exhibited similar brilliance when he stumped Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during match 37 on April 26 in Chennai. The bowler then too was Noor Ahmad, and on both occasions, Samson did not waste any time with the backward motion of the gloves with the ball's momentum, just like Dhoni.
SunRisers eventually ended up winning the game by five wickets and entering the playoffs along with Gujarat Titans, while CSK stood on the verge of elimination. However, Samson's consistent showing with bat and gloves augurs well for the franchise, especially given Dhoni's extended absence and impending retirement from the league.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31