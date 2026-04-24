MI Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 33

Sanju Samson smashed his second century this season for Chennai Super Kings and Akeal Hosein dismantled Mumbai Indians’ top-order with a four-wicket haul in a 103-run win in the Indian Premier League 2026 match

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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI were at the receiving end of Samson's whirlwind innings of 101 not out

  • CSK's victory lifted them to fifth in the IPL 2026 points table

  • MI lost their third match in a row on their home turf

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recorded a massive 103-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 23. Sanju Samson hammered a century, that in helped CSK climb to fifth in the IPL 2026 points table.

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and sent CSK into bat. The move backfired as Samson smashed a ton (101) to anchor the Yellow Brigade to a massive 207/6.

In reply, Akeal Hosein jolted MI's chase inside the power play with two wickets in his first two overs, and fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary bowled Quinton de Kock for 7 before the hosts were bowled out for 104 in 19 overs.

It was MI's worst-ever defeat in the IPL and the first time it lost three straight games at Wankhede in one season.

The result saw MI slip to eight in the points table after just two wins from seven games, while Chennai moved to five thanks to a better net run-rate than Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Sanju Samson Adjudged Man Of The Match

Chennai Super Kings batter Sanju Samson's 101 off 54 deliveries earned him the POTM award against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. This century comes right after scoring the first one against Delhi Capitals, when he scored an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls. Samson now has five tons in the tournament, only three batters have more centuries than Samson.

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Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, left, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during their Indian Premier League match in Guwahati. - AP
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“Really feels great to score a century at the Wankhede against MI,” Samson said. “We were losing few wickets so I thought it was important for a settled batsman to stay and that’s what I tried and that’s what happened today.”

Q

Who won in the MI vs CSK, Indian Premier League 2026 match on Thursday?

A

Chennai Super Kings registered a 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 Match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Q

Who walked away with the POTM award for MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?

A

Sanju Samson's brilliant century earned him the POTM award for the MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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