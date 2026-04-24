MI Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 33

Sanju Samson Adjudged Man Of The Match

Chennai Super Kings batter Sanju Samson's 101 off 54 deliveries earned him the POTM award against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. This century comes right after scoring the first one against Delhi Capitals, when he scored an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls. Samson now has five tons in the tournament, only three batters have more centuries than Samson.