CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Esque Stumping To Send Back Shubman Gill - Watch

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans won toss, opted to bowl first
Chennai Super Kings posted 158-run total
Sanju Samson stumped Shubman Gill brilliantly in 7th over of GT chase
Sanju Samson pulled off an MS Dhoni-esque stumping to send back Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill during match 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 26).
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 2026 signing Samson was lightning fast with his gloves to leave Gill with little chance of survival. It all happened in the seventh over of the GT innings, with Noor Ahmad bowling a length delivery pitching outside leg stump and turning further away.
Gill missed his attempted flick and his back foot slipped just a tad outside the crease, as it can in such scenarios. The CSK wicketkeeper was quick to spot it and whipped the bails off in an instant, leading to a third umpire check.
Just like Dhoni, Samson did not waste any time with the backward motion of the gloves with the ball's momentum, and Gill's backfoot was very narrowly in their air when the stumps were broken. The third umpire adjudged Gill out, and for a moment, the Yellow Army did not miss the presence of their 44-year-old talisman on the field.
You can watch the video of the stumping below:
The Titans are chasing a 159-run target set by the hosts. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 74 not out to guide the Super Kings to 158 for 7 after a sluggish start. Gaikwad faced 60 balls and hit six fours and four sixes to top-score for CSK, who were asked to bat first.
Jamie Overton then played a little cameo of six-ball 18 as CSK went past the 150-run mark. For GT, seamer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25 while Arshad Khan took two wickets.