CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Esque Stumping To Send Back Shubman Gill - Watch

Sanju Samson did not waste any time with the backward motion of his gloves with the ball's momentum, and Shubman Gill's backfoot was very narrowly in their air when the stumps were broken

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CSK Vs GT IPL 2026 Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Esque Stumping To Send Back Shubman Gill Watch
Sanju Samson appeals successfully for the wicket of Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans won toss, opted to bowl first

  • Chennai Super Kings posted 158-run total

  • Sanju Samson stumped Shubman Gill brilliantly in 7th over of GT chase

Sanju Samson pulled off an MS Dhoni-esque stumping to send back Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill during match 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 26).

ALSO READ: CSK Vs GT Live Score

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 2026 signing Samson was lightning fast with his gloves to leave Gill with little chance of survival. It all happened in the seventh over of the GT innings, with Noor Ahmad bowling a length delivery pitching outside leg stump and turning further away.

Gill missed his attempted flick and his back foot slipped just a tad outside the crease, as it can in such scenarios. The CSK wicketkeeper was quick to spot it and whipped the bails off in an instant, leading to a third umpire check.

Just like Dhoni, Samson did not waste any time with the backward motion of the gloves with the ball's momentum, and Gill's backfoot was very narrowly in their air when the stumps were broken. The third umpire adjudged Gill out, and for a moment, the Yellow Army did not miss the presence of their 44-year-old talisman on the field.

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You can watch the video of the stumping below:

The Titans are chasing a 159-run target set by the hosts. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 74 not out to guide the Super Kings to 158 for 7 after a sluggish start. Gaikwad faced 60 balls and hit six fours and four sixes to top-score for CSK, who were asked to bat first.

Jamie Overton then played a little cameo of six-ball 18 as CSK went past the 150-run mark. For GT, seamer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25 while Arshad Khan took two wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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