DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Hits Classy Knock On Testing Delhi Pitch To Shape Super Kings' Victory

Sanju Samson got to his fifty off 32 balls and stayed not out on 87 runs off 52, smashing six sixes and seven fours as Chennai Super Kings romped past Delhi Capitals' 156-run target in 17.3 overs

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DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Hits Classy Knock On Testing Delhi Pitch Super Kings Victory
Sanju Samson (right) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals won toss, elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings

  • CSK limited DC to 155 for seven on testing pitch

  • Sanju Samson hit unbeaten 52-ball 87 to guide the Super Kings to victory

Sanju Samson put up an exhibition of stroke-making on a tricky pitch on Tuesday (May 5), dismantling the Delhi Capitals' (DC) bowling to help script a dominant eight-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

ALSO READ: DC Vs CSK Live Score

Samson got to his fifty off 32 balls and stayed unbeaten on 87 off 52 balls, smashing six sixes and seven fours as CSK romped past their 156-run target in 17.3 overs. Kartik Sharma provided ideal company to the wicketkeeper-batter, hitting the winning boundary and staying not out on 41 (off 31) himself.

With captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 off 13) and Urvil Patel (17 off 9) falling cheaply, Chennai needed someone to anchor the chase as the conditions were not exactly batting-friendly. Samson stood up to be counted, effortlessly caressing the ball to all parts of the ground, as is his wont.

The opener has already struck two hundreds in his debut season for CSK, and if not for a modest total, looked good to get a third one on Tuesday. He would get plenty of opportunities for big scores in the coming games, as the Super Kings renew their push for a playoffs spot in IPL 2026.

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Earlier, DC's batting struggles at home continued as they misfired on a testing surface to finish with an underwhelming 155 for seven. On a pitch offering help to the spinners with odd ball gripping, the home team batters failed to apply themselves.

The free fall began with the loss of openers Pathum Nissanka (19 off 15) and KL Rahul (12 off 13). The Capitals were reeling at 69 for five in 11 overs, and Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31) and impact player Sameer Rizvi (40 not out off 24) hit a flurry of sixes to take the innings forward in their 65-run stand. But the damage done in the first half of the game could not be reversed.

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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