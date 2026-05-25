Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Exam Cancellation, Family Alleges Stress Over Paper Leak Row

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra’s Latur allegedly died by suicide after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 exam.
Several similar suicide cases involving NEET aspirants have been reported across multiple states following the paper leak controversy.
The NTA has scheduled a NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 while the CBI continues its investigation into the alleged leak.
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra’s Latur allegedly died by suicide after suffering severe mental stress following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination amid the paper leak controversy, police said.
The student, identified as Maithili Ashok Sonwane, was a resident of Gondegaon village in Latur district. According to police, she allegedly died by suicide on May 16.
Student Was Disturbed After NEET Cancellation
Maithili’s father, Ashok Vitthal Sonwane, submitted a statement to police on Sunday claiming that his daughter had been deeply distressed after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3.
According to the statement, Maithili had aspired to become a doctor and believed she had performed well in the exam after months of preparation.
Her father said the cancellation of the examination due to allegations of paper leak left her anxious and uncertain about her future. He alleged that she was unable to cope with the stress caused by the situation.
Police said an accidental death report has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the family’s claims.
Series of NEET-Linked Suicide Cases
Maithili’s death comes amid growing concern over the mental health impact of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy on students across the country.
According to multiple media reports, several NEET aspirants have allegedly died by suicide in recent days after the cancellation of the examination.
A 22-year-old aspirant from Rajasthan’s Sikar allegedly died by suicide after the exam cancellation, with family members claiming he was under severe stress over the paper leak controversy.
Separate reports also documented the deaths of NEET aspirants in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka amid mounting anxiety linked to the re-examination and uncertainty surrounding the medical entrance process.
A recent Hindustan Times report stated that at least three students allegedly died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination.
NEET Re-Exam Scheduled for June 21
The NTA officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 12 following allegations of large-scale irregularities and question paper leaks.
A re-examination has now been scheduled for June 21, with nearly 23 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test again.
The controversy has triggered nationwide protests, political criticism and a widening probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged paper leak network.