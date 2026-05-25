Spurs Vs Thunder, NBA Playoffs: Wemby 'Stuffed The Stat Sheet' In Game 4; San Antonio Even Series
Victor Wembanyama "stuffed the stat sheet," the NBA declared after the Frenchman produced a stirring performance to help the San Antonio Spurs defeat the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday, May 24. The result evened up the Western Conference Finals at 2-2. The 22-year-old centre had 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks. The performance followed his 26-point outing in Game 3 and that historic opener where he had 41 points and 24 rebounds. In Game 4, San Antonio won all four individual quarters (28-19, 22-19, 28-22, 25-22). Reigning NBA MVP and Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was restricted to 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The series will move back to Oklahoma City's Paycom Center for Game 5 on May 26, with Game 6 and a potential Game 7 scheduled for May 28 and May 30, respectively.
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