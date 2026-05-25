Spurs Vs Thunder, NBA Playoffs: Wemby 'Stuffed The Stat Sheet' In Game 4; San Antonio Even Series

Victor Wembanyama "stuffed the stat sheet," the NBA declared after the Frenchman produced a stirring performance to help the San Antonio Spurs defeat the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday, May 24. The result evened up the Western Conference Finals at 2-2. The 22-year-old centre had 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks. The performance followed his 26-point outing in Game 3 and that historic opener where he had 41 points and 24 rebounds. In Game 4, San Antonio won all four individual quarters (28-19, 22-19, 28-22, 25-22). Reigning NBA MVP and Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was restricted to 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The series will move back to Oklahoma City's Paycom Center for Game 5 on May 26, with Game 6 and a potential Game 7 scheduled for May 28 and May 30, respectively.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores a basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams during the second half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
1/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights-Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet, right, scores over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams, left, during the first half in Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights-Deaaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) scores past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Alex Caruso (9) during the first half in Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, scores against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, right, during the first half in Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights-Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) hangs on the rim after scoring against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights-Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores a basket on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights-Deaaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4
A crowd watches the opening tip-off during the first half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
spurs vs thunder nba 2026 playoffs western conference finals game 4 highlights-Spectators
Spectators look on prior to Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories