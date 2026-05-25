Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal-Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Drishyam 3 remained steady on its first Sunday.
Mohanlal's film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India.
Worldwide, the crime thriller has earned over Rs 140 crore.
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Malayalam film Drishyam 3, headlined by Mohanlal, arrived in cinemas on May 21. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller had an impressive start at the box office, but the collections dropped on Friday (Day 2). On Saturday (Day 3), it witnessed growth and remained steady on Sunday (Day 4). It has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it is inching closer to reach the Rs 150 crore mark.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1 and declined on Day 2, earning Rs 11.05 crore. On Day 3, it collected Rs 13.70 crore. On Day 4, it saw a slight 1.8% growth, collecting Rs 13.70 crore from 5,270 shows with 51.8% occupancy.
The total India net collection of Drishyam 3 stands at Rs 54.55 crore (Rs 63.34 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 13 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 78 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Mohanlal-starrer stands at Rs 141.34 crore.
The Malayalam version contributed Rs 11.75 crore and the Telugu version raked in Rs 1.20 crore. The lowest earnings were from the Kannada version.
The overall occupancy of the Malayalam version was 69.35%. Morning shows recorded 60.75% occupancy. Afternoon and evening shows had the highest occupancy rates of 77.08% and 78.83%. Night shows witnessed 60.75% footfall.
Drishyam 3 story
Mohanlal returns with his iconic role of Georgekutty. The story takes place several years after the events of Drishyam 2 (2021). This time, the story is not about police threats or chases, but more about Georgekutty’s psychological fear.
Georgekutty is now a successful film producer, and the film, inspired by his life, has become a hit. He is living a happy life with his family. Despite the success, Georgekutty lives in a constant fear that the truth that he has hidden for years might destroy his family forever.
Drishyam 3 stars also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi.