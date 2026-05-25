Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal-Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Malayalam film Drishyam 3, headlined by Mohanlal, arrived in cinemas on May 21. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller had an impressive start at the box office, but the collections dropped on Friday (Day 2). On Saturday (Day 3), it witnessed growth and remained steady on Sunday (Day 4). It has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it is inching closer to reach the Rs 150 crore mark.