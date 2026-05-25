Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Unseen Pics From Cannes In Dramatic Sculpted Ivory Gown Go Viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a Cannes regular, made heads turn with her stunning appearances at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. From a sculpted gown to a dramatic pantsuit, she pulled every look with elan. We are still not over Aishwarya's Cannes closing ceremony look, and then new pics of her in another look have surfaced online.
In the new pics shared on her fan pages, we see the diva in an ivory couture with oversized floral layered detailing on a cape. She posed for a photoshoot against the French Riviera backdrop. She opted for subtle makeup and kept her hair open with waves, adding extra drama to the look.
The pics have been widely shared by her fan clubs on social media. Have a look at them.