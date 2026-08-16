Air India Express Passenger Fires Gun During Weapons Check, Injuring 2 Screeners At Varanasi Airport

Air India Express passenger Kamlesh Rai accidentally discharged a licensed pistol during a Varanasi airport weapons check.
Two screening personnel sustained injuries and were shifted to New Lakshmi Trauma Center for treatment.
Police detained Rai, while BCAS is examining whether prescribed procedures for handling licensed weapons were followed.
A passenger travelling to Mumbai accidentally discharged a licensed firearm during a weapons check at Varanasi airport on Sunday, injuring two screening personnel, officials said.
The incident took place around 9:30 am when Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, arrived with his wife to board Air India Express flight IX 1810.
According to a Ministry of Civil Aviation notification, Rai had declared a licensed 7.62 mm pistol and 21 live cartridges at the check-in counter as required. He was then escorted to the designated screening area for mandatory security checks.
During the inspection, the firearm accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and injured two screening personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari.
Both were immediately taken to New Lakshmi Trauma Center in Varanasi for treatment. The Varanasi Airport Director said the female screener sustained an injury to her foot, while the male screener was injured in his thumb.
Passenger Detained, Probe Underway
Police were informed immediately and Rai was detained for investigation and further action under the law, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
The Varanasi Airport Director said the passenger had declared the weapon before the incident and that the accidental discharge occurred during the weapons check.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is examining the circumstances surrounding the discharge, including whether prescribed procedures for handling and carrying licensed firearms at airports were followed.
“Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
The incident was brought under control promptly and airport operations continued without disruption, according to the ministry.