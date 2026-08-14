For Those On Board the Phuket-Delhi Air India Flight that Suffered An Altitude Drop, Traumatic Memories Linger

But what, legally, does an airline owe passengers after an incident like this? “Under the Air Act 1972, the airline is strictly liable for bodily injury caused during the course of international carriage. You do not need to prove negligence. The fact that the injury occurred on board is sufficient to establish the airline’s liability,” says Amitraj Kaushal, advocate at the Supreme Court of India. He adds that while the law specifically refers to bodily injury, courts have started reading psychological trauma into that definition. “In situations like this, documentation, such as medical records and a therapist’s notes, matters when claiming compensation. I always tell people not to expect an airline to offer this on its own. In practice, you send a legal notice first, and if the airline does not respond meaningfully, a civil suit follows,” he adds.