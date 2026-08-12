‘Stop Playing With Our Lives’: SpiceJet Flight Returns To Bay After Passengers Refuses To Fly Over Faulty AC

Over 100 passengers on SpiceJet flight SG 105 refused to continue amid heat complaints.
Flyers alleged the Delhi-Pune aircraft was hot, humid and poorly ventilated before take-off.
SpiceJet said the air-conditioning remained operational but acknowledged a last-minute technical issue.
More than 100 passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune refused to continue their journey on Tuesday night after complaining of extreme heat and poor ventilation inside the aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the bay before take-off.
Flight SG 105, scheduled to depart Delhi at 9.30 pm, had already been delayed by around two hours when passengers boarded. Several flyers alleged that the cabin was hot and humid from the outset and that conditions failed to improve even after the aircraft began taxiing.
A passenger told The Times of India that travellers initially assumed the cooling system would become effective once the aircraft started moving.
“As we entered the aircraft and took our seats, we realised it was very hot and humid, and the ACs were not working. We remained patient because, in many cases, the air-conditioning is turned up after the aircraft starts taxiing following gate closure,” the passenger said.
According to the passenger, the aircraft continued taxiing for around 40 to 45 minutes while flyers increasingly complained of discomfort.
“By then, many passengers were angry as they were sweating profusely and feeling unwell. There were some expectant mothers on board, and a few passengers were on the verge of collapsing,” the passenger said.
Passengers then demanded that the take-off be aborted and the doors opened. Videos shared on X showed people fanning themselves with in-flight magazines, while other clips showed passengers protesting on the tarmac after being allowed to disembark.
The passenger told The Times of India that some women had to be taken back to the terminal in wheelchairs after feeling dizzy and unwell.
Another passenger claimed that a technical team later inspected the aircraft and found a problem. “Eventually, their technical team arrived and conducted a check. Even their own team confirmed, ‘There is an issue; the plane cannot fly’. Later, they took us back inside, arranged another flight for 5 am, and we finally departed at that time,” the passenger said.
SpiceJet Says AC Remained Operational
SpiceJet acknowledged that the aircraft had encountered a last-minute technical issue but disputed claims that the air-conditioning system had failed.
“On August 11, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune,” a spokesperson said, as reported by India Today
“The air conditioning remained operational throughout. Due to prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, some passengers may have experienced discomfort. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline added.
An alternate aircraft was eventually arranged, with the replacement flight departing Delhi at around 5.30 am on Wednesday and reaching Pune at around 7 am.