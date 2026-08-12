Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence: Pilot-In-Command Tests Positive For Marijuana After 300-Foot Altitude Drop

Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden 300-foot plunge on August 4, 2026, injuring 20 passengers and four cabin crew members.
The pilot-in-command tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test following erratic behaviour in the cockpit during the mid-air emergency.
The co-pilot successfully took control of the Airbus A320neo, steadied the aircraft, and landed it safely at Delhi airport.
The pilot-in-command of Air India flight AI2379 tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test following a severe mid-air emergency. The aircraft, carrying 145 people (137 passengers and eight crew members), suddenly plunged 300 feet during its scheduled route from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, 2026. This violent turbulence left 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured.
The Times of India reported the laboratory findings; Air India immediately removed both pilots from active duty while the formal investigation and testing protocols conclude.
The emergency has prompted a comprehensive aviation safety inquiry. Officials are currently scrutinising both the abrupt altitude loss and the pilot-in-command's operational fitness.
Chaos Inside Cockpit
The flight deck witnessed chaotic scenes. When the negative-G plunge occurred, the pilot-in-command was reportedly standing and leaning behind the co-pilot's seat. The sudden altitude drop caused him and objects in the cockpit to float.
The Times of India reported, citing sources: "He was often sitting on the floor of the flight deck and tried to smoke out. Cabin crew had to help him back to his seat. He was not in full control of himself. He was unable to walk properly after exiting the aircraft."
The co-pilot took control of the Airbus A320neo. He successfully steadied the aircraft and landed it safely in Delhi.
Cabin crew subsequently filed an official complaint regarding the erratic conduct, though Air India has not publicly confirmed or commented on the allegations. The co-pilot also reportedly alerted ground control. This alert prompted a psychoactive-substance test instead of only the routine breathalyser examination.
Strict Regulatory Consequences
The regulatory consequences are strict. The pilot could face criminal action in addition to action under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules if investigators establish actual impairment during active duty.
Under DGCA rules, a first confirmed positive drug test results in grounding, rehabilitation and medical evaluation rather than automatic permanent cancellation of the licence. Subsequent violations carry harsher penalties: a second positive results in a three-year suspension, and a third leads to licence cancellation.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the incident. The agency is examining technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence to reconstruct the event.
In his post-flight report, the co-pilot also highlighted multiple, rare technical snags, which investigators are now examining alongside the pilot's actions.
The civil aviation ministry stated on August 9: "The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited." The ministry added that the matter is being taken seriously, and the DGCA is reviewing whether the existing psychoactive-substance testing framework needs to be made more stringent.