Mumbai Landslide: 2 Dead, Many Trapped in Kurla After Heavy Rains

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Two dead and several feared trapped after a landslide struck Kurla, Mumbai, following heavy rains. Rescue operations by NDRF and BMC are underway.

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Representational Image
Summary of this article

  • A landslide at Gaushiya Chawl in Kurla's Chirag Nagar killed 28-year-old Sahil Ansari and 14-year-old Mohamad Samir on Wednesday morning.

  • Emergency teams from the NDRF, BMC, police, and fire brigade are conducting search operations to rescue four to eight people feared trapped.

  • Two injured teenagers, Sohel Ansari and Mohamad Ansari, are receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital and remain in stable condition.

A landslide struck Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, Kurla, at 3.48 am on Wednesday following intense rainfall. The incident killed two individuals, with four to eight people feared trapped beneath the debris.

Emergency responders declared Sahil Ansari, 28, and Mohamad Samir, 14, brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital. Visuals from the scene showed relatives of the victims mourning as ambulances transported the bodies.

Authorities initiated a multi-agency search and rescue mission immediately. Personnel from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), city police and the fire brigade are currently scouring the site for survivors.

Rescue Operations Underway

DCP Ganesh Shinde told ANI: "Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway. Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation—including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4–5 people are likely trapped."

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Medical staff at the civic-run Bhabha Hospital are treating two injured teenagers. Sohel Ansari, 18, suffered a head injury, while Mohamad Ansari, 14, sustained a back injury. Both patients remain in a stable condition.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the site to oversee the ongoing search efforts.

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai

The landslide followed severe weather on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall disrupted air traffic across the city, forcing SpiceJet to issue an advisory to passengers and affecting general airport operations.

Monsoon downpours triggered widespread waterlogging throughout Mumbai. The flooded streets disrupted road networks and general transport services, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue alerts for periods of intense precipitation.

Fatal Vile Parle Fire

The Kurla incident happened hours after a separate tragedy in the Vile Parle area. A fire broke out around 10 pm on Tuesday on the 11th floor of the 12-storey Shanta Bhavan building, ANI reported.

The blaze killed a 2.5-year-old child named Abir and 23-year-old Ankita. Medical staff at Nanavati Hospital declared both victims brought dead. Eight individuals sustained injuries, including two fire personnel.

Flames engulfed an area covering 4,000 square feet across two flats. The fire destroyed electrical wiring, AC units and multiple household articles before responders contained it.

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