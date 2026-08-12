Mumbai Landslide: 2 Dead, Many Trapped in Kurla After Heavy Rains

Rescue Operations Underway

DCP Ganesh Shinde told ANI: "Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway. Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation—including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4–5 people are likely trapped."