When Is India Playing Afghanistan In Delhi? Check Full Schedule

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed a three-match T20I series against India in New Delhi from September 13 to 17
The locked September window effectively rules out India's previously proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh
Broadcasters are being finalized for the series, with a potential schedule tweak proposed to coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially locked in the details for India's upcoming three-match T20I series, confirming that the fixtures will take place in New Delhi.
In a formal communication sent to stakeholders and commercial partners on Monday, August 10, ACB CEO Naseeb Khan verified that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to the schedule, which places all three matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15, and 17.
IND Vs AFG T20I Series: Check Full Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|1st T20I
|September 13, 2026
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|2nd T20I
|September 15, 2026
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|3rd T20I
|September 17, 2026
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Bangladesh Tour Effectively Ruled Out
The finalization of this September window has virtually extinguished any remaining prospects of the Indian team touring Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had previously penciled in September 1 to 13 for a six-match white-ball series.
However, with the newly confirmed Afghanistan fixtures overlapping directly into that timeframe and less than three weeks remaining before the BCB's proposed window, the Bangladesh tour now appears all but dead barring an unexpected government directive.
Advance Planning And Broadcast Rights Negotiations
While an official public announcement from governing authorities remains pending, the ACB issued the disclosure to allow media rights holders and commercial partners to fast-track logistics, resource allocation, and promotional planning.
Rights holder ITW Universe is currently in advanced discussions with major networks—including JioStar, Sony Sports, and Zee Unite8—to secure the linear television package within a 24-hour turnaround, while FanCode has already locked down the digital streaming rights.
A Festive Adjustment on the Cards?
Amidst these finalized arrangements, the ACB has initiated further dialogue with the BCCI regarding a potential schedule tweak. The Afghan board has proposed shifting one of the opening matches to September 14 to coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi. If approved by the BCCI, the adjustment aims to add a festive touch to the high-profile series opener in the capital.