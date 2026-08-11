Donald Trump Rejects Iran's 300 Billion Dollar War Compensation Demand

US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's demand for 300 billion dollars in war compensation and the release of 100 billion dollars in frozen assets.
Trump countered by demanding Tehran pay compensation for victims of the 2000 USS Cole bombing and actions linked to late military commander Qassem Soleimani.
The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, resulted in the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
US President Donald Trump rejected a demand from Iran for $300bn in war compensation. Iran wants the funds to cover damages resulting from the US-Israeli war on the country that assassinated their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran also seeks the release of up to $100bn in frozen assets.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump termed the financial request an "interesting idea". He insisted that Tehran must instead be held responsible for casualties.
The US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28. Trump said the military conflict started because Iran refused to surrender its nuclear weapons.
Trump Outlines Counter Demands
Trump plans to pursue financial claims against Tehran. His counter-demands cover victims of the 2000 USS Cole bombing and actions linked to late military commander Qassem Soleimani, whom Trump alleged had been involved in conflicts that led to thousands of deaths. A US drone strike ordered by Trump assassinated Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020.
The US President demanded compensation for the families of protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian government over the last 50 years. He claimed that 52,000 people died in the last five months of the military conflict.
Trump said, "I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded."
He plans to leverage these claims in upcoming diplomatic discussions. Trump added, "I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations."
Strait Of Hormuz Standoff
Iran links the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to war compensation, lifting sanctions, ending military threats and releasing frozen assets, Iranian authorities stated, as reported by Reuters.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran's ability to disrupt shipping via sporadic missile and drone attacks limits Trump's options. These strikes have impacted commercial traffic and raised concerns in global markets.
Trump claimed the strait remains open despite severe shipping disruptions. He threatened Iran with a "massive bombing campaign". Reports indicate Tehran appears prepared for a lengthy war despite US military threats.