Madras High Court Orders Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Release After Questioning Over Remarks on Trisha Krishnan

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The court also instructed Udhayanidhi Stalin to cooperate with the investigation whenever required by the police

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Photo: X/@Udhaystalin
Summary of this article

  • Madras High Court ordered Udhayanidhi Stalin’s release after police questioning.

  • The case concerns alleged remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan at a protest.

  • TVK filed complaints with police and the National Commission for Women.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after completing their questioning in connection with allegedly offensive remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan.

The court also instructed Stalin to cooperate with the investigation whenever required by the police.

Stalin was detained on Tuesday, August 4, following complaints over comments he allegedly made during a DMK youth wing protest in Thanjavur a day earlier. He was subsequently taken to Thanjavur in a police vehicle for questioning.

Police booked the DMK leader under several legal provisions, including sections related to the use of obscene language and insulting the modesty of a woman.

The complaints were filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s party, TVK, with the police and the National Commission for Women.

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Remarks During Cauvery Protest

The controversy arose during a protest organised by the DMK youth wing and leaders of its alliance partners against the proposed construction of the Mekedatu Dam.

While addressing the gathering on the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, Stalin criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged failure to secure the state’s share of river water.

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“Not even a drop of Cauvery water has been received. But has the Chief Minister opened his mouth about it? No. He is only concerned with filing ‘false cases’ against the DMK,” Stalin was heard saying in a video that later circulated widely.

During the speech, some members of the audience began chanting “Trisha, Trisha”. As the slogans continued, Stalin paused, smiled and made a remark that was interpreted by several political opponents as an innuendo directed at the actor.

Trisha has worked with Vijay and has also been the subject of longstanding social media speculation over her relationship with the actor-turned-politician.

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Political Leaders Condemn Remarks

Stalin’s alleged comments drew criticism from rival political parties and members of the DMK-led alliance.

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan described the remarks as unacceptable and accused the DMK leadership of lowering political standards.

“Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan,” Charan told ANI.

MDMK Principal Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Durai Vaiko also condemned the remarks, saying the protest platform should have remained focused on the Cauvery dispute and the problems faced by farmers.

“The issue was about Cauvery and the sufferings of the Tamil Nadu farmers... It goes against women. I condemn it. It was not a stage to settle personal scores,” Vaiko told ANI.

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DMK Workers Stage Protests

Stalin’s detention triggered protests by DMK workers across Tamil Nadu. Party supporters held flash strikes and road blockades, strongly condemning the police action against the Leader of the Opposition.

The High Court’s intervention came later in the day, with the police being directed to release Stalin after questioning. However, he has been asked to remain available and cooperate with investigators whenever summoned as the case proceeds.

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