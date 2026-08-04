Indian-Origin Man Faces Denaturalisation Suit Over Alleged Identity Fraud

What Is Denaturalisation?

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalized US citizen’s citizenship may be revoked, and certificate of naturalization canceled, if the naturalization was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation. The complaints were filed between July 20 and August 3, 2026. Since January 20, 2025, the Justice Department has filed 123 civil denaturalisation complaints, the most in recorded history.