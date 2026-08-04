Indian-Origin Man Faces Denaturalisation Suit Over Alleged Identity Fraud

The US Department of Justice filed filed a case in the District of Delaware seeking the denaturalisation of Indian-origin man, Narinder Singh for using a fraudulent identity to gain admission to the United States. Singh had been staying in the US since 1996.
The case comes as a largest deneutralisation effort ever, as per a statement by the US Department of Justice, where deneutralisation efforts were taken place against 25 individuals accused of serious offences, including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
What Are The Allegations?
As per the statement, Singh used two identities to gain admission into the US in 1996 and naturalized as a US citizen on May 1, 2008. The complaint alleged seven counts for his numerous misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflect his moral character.
Part Of Record DOJ Crackdown
There were 25 complaints filed since July 20, 2026, marking the largest denaturalisation effort ever. The statement quoted US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as saying, “U.S. citizenship is one of our nation's highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly.”
“The complaints announced today allege that these individuals secured naturalization through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including by concealing violent crimes, sexual offenses against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts. Today's filings represent the largest coordinated denaturalisation effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning,” he added.
Todd Blanche's Statement
Blanche said that the Justice Department will continue to use every tool available to protect the integrity of the naturalization process and the safety of the American people.
Assistant Attorney General Brett A Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said, “Every one of these individuals committed crimes incompatible with U.S. citizenship. We are moving at record speed to denaturalise those who sought to deceive the federal government and abuse the naturalization process.”
What Is Denaturalisation?
Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalized US citizen’s citizenship may be revoked, and certificate of naturalization canceled, if the naturalization was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation. The complaints were filed between July 20 and August 3, 2026. Since January 20, 2025, the Justice Department has filed 123 civil denaturalisation complaints, the most in recorded history.
Immigration Crackdown In US
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said his administration will “permanently pause” migration from what he called “third world” countries and deport foreign nationals deemed a “security risk”. Trump said the government would carry out a “rigorous” re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from “every country of concern.