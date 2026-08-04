Indian-Origin Man Faces Denaturalisation Suit Over Alleged Identity Fraud

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

The US Department of Justice has filed a civil denaturalisation case against 65-year-old Indian-origin naturalised citizen Narinder Singh, staying in the US since 1996, alleging he used a fraudulent identity to obtain US citizenship

Indian-Origin US Citizen Faces Denaturalisation Suit Over Alleged Identity Fraud
Representational Photo

The US Department of Justice filed filed a case in the District of Delaware seeking the denaturalisation of Indian-origin man, Narinder Singh for using a fraudulent identity to gain admission to the United States. Singh had been staying in the US since 1996.

The case comes as a largest deneutralisation effort ever, as per a statement by the US Department of Justice, where deneutralisation efforts were taken place against 25 individuals accused of serious offences, including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

What Are The Allegations?

As per the statement, Singh used two identities to gain admission into the US in 1996 and naturalized as a US citizen on May 1, 2008. The complaint alleged seven counts for his numerous misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflect his moral character.

Part Of Record DOJ Crackdown

There were 25 complaints filed since July 20, 2026, marking the largest denaturalisation effort ever. The statement quoted US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as saying, “U.S. citizenship is one of our nation's highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly.”

US President Donald Trump - null
US Appeals Court Limits Trump's Mandatory Immigrant Detention Policy

By Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Donald Trump - Alex Brandon/AP; Representative image
Calcutta High Court - null
Indian National Ordered Deported After Guilty Plea In Fake Robbery US Visa Fraud Scheme - null
Sarpreet Singh, New Zealand midfielder became the first footballer of Indian origin to start a FIFA World Cup. - Instagram/Sarpreet Singh

“The complaints announced today allege that these individuals secured naturalization through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including by concealing violent crimes, sexual offenses against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts. Today's filings represent the largest coordinated denaturalisation effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning,” he added.

Todd Blanche's Statement

Blanche said that the Justice Department will continue to use every tool available to protect the integrity of the naturalization process and the safety of the American people.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said, “Every one of these individuals committed crimes incompatible with U.S. citizenship. We are moving at record speed to denaturalise those who sought to deceive the federal government and abuse the naturalization process.”

'Fraud' Indian Native Becomes First To Lose US Citizenship Under 'Operation Janus', Faces Deportation - null
'Fraud' Indian Native Becomes First To Lose US Citizenship Under 'Operation Janus', Faces Deportation

By Outlook Web Bureau

What Is Denaturalisation?

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalized US citizen’s citizenship may be revoked, and certificate of naturalization canceled, if the naturalization was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation. The complaints were filed between July 20 and August 3, 2026. Since January 20, 2025, the Justice Department has filed 123 civil denaturalisation complaints, the most in recorded history.

Trump said the government would carry out a "rigorous" re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "every country of concern". - File photo; Representative image
Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

By Outlook News Desk

Immigration Crackdown In US

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said his administration will “permanently pause” migration from what he called “third world” countries and deport foreign nationals deemed a “security risk”. Trump said the government would carry out a “rigorous” re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from “every country of concern.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories