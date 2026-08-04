Ganga Water Treaty Explained: Why India And Bangladesh Are Discussing Its Renewal

How Does The Water-Sharing Formula Work?

As per The Print, the treaty set a minimum quantum of water to be released at the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal during the first six months of the year (1 January to 31 May) based on a formula and an indicative schedule from assessing the flow of water between 1949 and 1988. The treaty says that if the water at Farakka Bridge falls below 70,000 cusecs, both India and Bangladesh would get 50 per cent share. Different allocation formulas apply when flows are higher, with provisions for consultations during exceptionally low flows. Water is measured every 10 days at Farakka.