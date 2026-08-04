After NEET Protests, CJP Embarks On A Nationwide Listening Tour

CJP has announced a nationwide listening tour following its strategy meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The outreach comes in the wake of the nationwide NEET paper leak protests and aims to engage with students and young people across the country.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation will continue as a public movement and has no plans to transform into a political party.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide listening tour in the aftermath of the NEET paper leak protests, seeking to engage directly with students and young people across the country. The decision was taken at the outfit's two-day strategy meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where it also reiterated that it intends to remain a public movement rather than enter electoral politics.
The CJP said it will unveil the tour schedule and other details in the coming days, adding that the exercise is intended to facilitate direct conversations with young people across the country.
What Did The CJP Announce?
The party said the decision follows consultations with around 50 core volunteers who were involved in coordinating the Jantar Mantar protests. The strategy meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar brought together the group's leadership, including founder Abhijeet Dipke, to chart its next course of action.
“The defeat of this arrogant government at the hands of the youth shows that when young people come together, they can achieve anything,” CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said. “Our team is working to put together the best possible path forward to channel the expectations of our youth into meaningful action.”
Why A Listening Tour?
The listening tour is aimed at taking into account the needs and aspirations of the youth. As per the leadership, this generation is ‘hopeful and optimistic’ about the country’s future. It is fueled mainly by the resignation from BJP Leader Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister.
Cockroach Janta Party organised massive protests after the NEET 2026 Paper Leak. They organised Sansad Chalo march on July 20, where clashes erupted between the protesters and the police. CJP Founder Dipke said, as per The Times of India, that the Centre was yet to fulfil several commitments made after the NEET protest. He also warned that they will return to the streets if the other demands were not implemented.
The listening tour comes in the backdrop of the resignation of Pradhan and appointment of Prahlad Joshi as the education minister. Dipke questioned how would school-going girls feel as Joshi “garlanded the rapists of Bilkis Bano,” as per ANI.
Dipke further said, "We want the government to do this (fulfill the demands agreed upon); otherwise, we will have to sit in protest again."
Is This A Political Expansion?
Dipke has firmly stated that the organisation has no intention of transiting to becoming a political party.
"We have no such intention. We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in elections. At this point, when people have lost faith in politics, what will we do by forming a political party? The way people are losing faith in the judiciary, election system and even the media, this country needs a public movement," Dipke told ANI.
What’s Next?
Dipke also spoke to students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams and affirmed his support to them.
“The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and support their demands,” he said.
As for the nationwide listening tour, the party said they will share the schedule in the coming days. This meeting is to discuss and contemplate the next steps for the youth movement.
The CJP ended its protest on July 25 after the government accepted its demands, including the resignation of Pradhan. The political resolution followed over six days of continuous stone-pelting by CJP protesters and political activists in the heart of Delhi.
An alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG examination originally sparked the unrest. This issue initially drew genuine students to Jantar Mantar. Violence and stone-pelting were concentrated within a roughly 2-kilometre radius of Parliament. Security officials said that political elements infiltrated the genuine student crowd at Jantar Mantar to stoke violence.
Speaking on the issue with ANI, Dipke said, "How can this (stone pelting at protest and police action on protestors) happen under Home Minister Amit Shah? Does his police get active only when they have to hit 12-year-old girls? But you could not stop the criminals. You (Delhi Police) have said that 2,100 criminals were seen at the protest site. This is a clear failure of Amit Shah and the Police. In fact, it was not their failure, but it was a part of their planning.”