CJP Supports Students Protesting Exam Irregularities in Jharkhand, Agitator Launches Hunger Strike

Mahto, in a social media post on Sunday, said, "The spark of the current movement began on July 2 with the rigging in the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination. An indefinite day-and-night 'satyagraha' is underway since July 2." "A body breaking from fatigue and now a hunger strike, but in this fight for students' rights and justice, our resolve remains unshaken. The body may tire, but our resolve for justice will not," he added.