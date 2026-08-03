Selva Prabhu Shines In Big Stages As He Joins Praveen Chithravel In Podium By Winning Bronze Medal In Glasgow CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 August 2026 11:37 am

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran etched his name in athletic history by securing a brilliant bronze medal in the men's triple jump event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Performing at Scotstoun Stadium, the young Indian prodigy showcased remarkable composure under pressure against a stellar international field. Struggling initially to find his optimal run-up board in the swirling wind, Selva Prabhu made crucial technical adjustments by the fourth round. He unleashed a magnificent, explosive leap of 16.42 meters that propelled him into the podium places. Defending his position fiercely through the final two attempts, the gritty Tamil Nadu jumper held off late charges from Caribbean rivals. This hard-fought podium finish marked a stellar milestone in his burgeoning career, cementing his status as a bright future star for Indian athletics on the global stage.