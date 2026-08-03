Selva Prabhu Shines In Big Stages As He Joins Praveen Chithravel In Podium By Winning Bronze Medal In Glasgow CWG 2026

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Selva Prabhu Thirumaran etched his name in athletic history by securing a brilliant bronze medal in the men's triple jump event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Performing at Scotstoun Stadium, the young Indian prodigy showcased remarkable composure under pressure against a stellar international field. Struggling initially to find his optimal run-up board in the swirling wind, Selva Prabhu made crucial technical adjustments by the fourth round. He unleashed a magnificent, explosive leap of 16.42 meters that propelled him into the podium places. Defending his position fiercely through the final two attempts, the gritty Tamil Nadu jumper held off late charges from Caribbean rivals. This hard-fought podium finish marked a stellar milestone in his burgeoning career, cementing his status as a bright future star for Indian athletics on the global stage.

Glasgow CWG 2026 men's triple jump final-Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Jamaicas Jordan Scott
Jamaica's Jordan Scott celebrates after winning the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Indias Praveen Chithrave
India's Praveen Chithravel competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-New Zealands Ethan Olivier
New Zealand's Ethan Olivier competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Kenyas Isaac Kirwa Yego
Kenya's Isaac Kirwa Yego competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Indias Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Indias Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Sri Lankas Yeshan Wismitha Unagolla Dewage
Sri Lanka's Yeshan Wismitha Unagolla Dewage competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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