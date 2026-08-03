In Photos: Students Protest In Ranchi Over Alleged JPSC, JSSC Exam Irregularities

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Students took to the streets in Ranchi to protest alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, demanding transparency, fair investigations, and reforms in the recruitment process. This photo gallery captures the demonstrations, placards, police deployment, and the voices of aspirants seeking accountability.

Ranchi student protest today
Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand paper leak news
Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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JPSC JSSC exam protest
A student holds a poster during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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14th JPSC exam scam
Students hold placards and stage a protest against Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) over the alleged irregularities in several examinations, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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JSSC CGL exam irregularities
Students participate in a protest over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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14th JPSC preliminary test cancellation demand
A demonstrator holding a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar take part in a protest rally against Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) over the alleged irregularities in several examinations, at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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14th JPSC exam scam JPSC chairman L Khiangte
Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte appears before Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the second consecutive day for questioning over alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the agency, in Ranchi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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