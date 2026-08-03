In Photos: Students Protest In Ranchi Over Alleged JPSC, JSSC Exam Irregularities

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Students took to the streets in Ranchi to protest alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, demanding transparency, fair investigations, and reforms in the recruitment process. This photo gallery captures the demonstrations, placards, police deployment, and the voices of aspirants seeking accountability.
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