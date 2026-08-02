Sheikh Hasina To Make First Public Appearance Since Ouster, Vows Return To Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address her first public event in India virtually on August 5, 2026, at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi
The address coincides with the second anniversary of the collapse of her 15-year rule following student-led protests on August 5, 2024
Hasina will outline her future political strategies and potential plans to return to Bangladesh during the interaction
Bangladesh's deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is preparing for her first public address and media interaction in India since her ouster, according to a report by India Today.
The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) is hosting the event virtually on August 5, 2026, between 6 PM and 7:30 PM at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium on Mathura Road in New Delhi. The event will be streamed live on the club's social media platforms.
The upcoming appearance coincides with the second anniversary of the collapse of her 15-year rule. Student-led protests ousted Hasina's government on August 5, 2024.
Determined To Return Despite Death Sentence
Hasina, 78, earlier told AFP that she is determined to return to Bangladesh by December despite fearing for her life. "I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison. I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me."
Last November, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024. Hasina has dismissed the death penalty, criminal convictions and charges against her as "politically motivated." Since the verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law.
Prominent Figures Joining Panel
Several high-profile Bangladeshi political and public figures will join Hasina at the event, India Today reported. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, her son and former ICT adviser, will participate alongside Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, the former education minister.
The panel features former Bangladesh cricketer and ex-parliamentarian Shakib Al Hasan. Former diplomat and security analyst Aminul Hoque Polash will also attend. Mahammad Ali Siddique, general secretary of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch, and Shah Md Bakhtiar, director of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch USA, are scheduled to join the session. Political and counterterrorism analyst Abu Obaidha Arin will also participate. FCC South Asia and International Association of Press Clubs (IAPC) president Dr Waiel Awwad will chair the interaction.
Bangladesh's Changed Political Landscape
Hasina fled Dhaka for India on August 5, 2024, after protesters stormed and vandalised official buildings. Her departure occurred after student demonstrations against a government job quota system grew into a nationwide uprising.
The country's political dynamics have shifted completely since her exit. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus led an interim administration that concluded after the general elections in February 2026.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman now leads a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led government. The new administration is pursuing legal action against several Awami League leaders, and the Awami League currently faces a ban on its political activities under anti-terrorism legislation while it awaits final court decisions.