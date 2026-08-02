Kerala Rain Fury: Eight Dead as Landslides and Flooding Devastate High-Range Districts

Drowning claimed three young lives. In Vakathanam, Class VI student Milan K Shiju, 11, died after falling into a water-filled pit at a Jal Jeevan Mission reservoir construction site near his home. Two toddlers also died in Malappuram. Four-year-old Adam Aiman was swept away by a rushing stream at Neerad Koonayil in Kondotty, while three-year-old Abdul Muhain drowned in a Thiruvali canal near his home in Vandoor.