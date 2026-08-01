Judoka Yamini Mourya Earns Well-Fought Silver Medal In Women’s 57kg Final At CWG 2026
India's Yamini Mourya secured a stellar silver medal in the women's -57kg judo category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after a grueling, high-intensity final against England's Acelya Toprak. Following commanding wins, including an Ippon victory over South Africa's Donne Breytenbach, Yamini faced the experienced English judoka in a tense title bout. Both athletes matched each other's defensive discipline and tactical gripping through regulation time, keeping the score blank and forcing the match into the golden score extra period. After nearly seven minutes of exhausting combat, Yamini picked up a third shido penalty during extra time, resulting in a narrow defeat by Ippon and sealing a valiant silver.
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