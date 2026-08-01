Judoka Yamini Mourya Earns Well-Fought Silver Medal In Women’s 57kg Final At CWG 2026

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India's Yamini Mourya secured a stellar silver medal in the women's -57kg judo category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after a grueling, high-intensity final against England's Acelya Toprak. Following commanding wins, including an Ippon victory over South Africa's Donne Breytenbach, Yamini faced the experienced English judoka in a tense title bout. Both athletes matched each other's defensive discipline and tactical gripping through regulation time, keeping the score blank and forcing the match into the golden score extra period. After nearly seven minutes of exhausting combat, Yamini picked up a third shido penalty during extra time, resulting in a narrow defeat by Ippon and sealing a valiant silver.

Glasgow cwg 2026 Yamini Mourya women's 57 kg judo
India's Yamini Mourya clinches a silver medal in the women's 57 kg judo at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Yamini Mourya’s historic silver medal performance
India’s Yamini Mourya, left, with England’s Acelya Toprak, second left, and Lele Nairne, right, and South Africa’s Donné Breytenbach, second right, after the women's judo -57 kg category at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. Toprak clinches the gold medal, Mourya clinches the silver and Breytenbach and Nairne win the bronze medals in this event. | Photo: PTI
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Glasgow 2026 CWG Yamini Maurya judo
India’s Yamini Mourya competes against England’s Acelya Toprak during the women's judo -57 kg category at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. Toprak wins the gold medal and Mourya wins the silver in this event. | Photo: PTI
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 57kg judo
India’s Yamini Mourya competes against England’s Acelya Toprak during the women's judo -57 kg category at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. Toprak wins the gold medal and Mourya wins the silver in this event. | Photo: PTI
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CWG judo 2026 Judo silver medal
England's Acelya Toprak, top, and India's Yamini Mourya compete in the Women's 57kg Judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Yamini Mourya silver medal
India's Yamini Mourya, top, and England's Acelya Toprak compete in the women's 57kg judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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