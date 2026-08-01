Chasing History: Gulveer Singh Targets Rare 5,000m And 10,000m Medal Double At Commonwealth Games

Fresh off a stellar silver-medal performance in the men's 10,000m at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh is already shifting his focus toward his next major track challenge: the 5,000m event.
The 26-year-old national record holder has emerged as one of India's leading long-distance athletes, thanks to his disciplined and process-driven mindset.
He scripted history at the Glasgow Games by securing a silver medal in the men's 10,000m event, marking India's first-ever podium finish in the event.
Instead of resting on his past laurels, Singh is approaching the 5,000m final with the same calm and methodical preparation that fueled his historic podium finish earlier in the Games.
Central to his international rise is the high-performance backing from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). This robust support ecosystem provides him with elite coaching, physiotherapists, sports science networks, and strength and conditioning experts.
Reflecting on his quick turnaround between gruelling distance events, Singh remains focused on tactical execution rather than external expectations or past accolades.
"Every race is different, so I don't want to think too much about what has already happened. Winning the silver in the 10,000m is definitely satisfying and gives me confidence, but once I step onto the track for the 5,000m, it's a completely new race," Gulveer Singh said.
"I'll recover well, prepare with my coach, and focus on executing the race the best I can. The goal is to stay consistent and give my best again."
By trusting his race plan and capitalising on his peak physical conditioning, the Indian standard-bearer is well-positioned to contend for another podium finish.
And a victory or podium finish in the upcoming final would elevate Singh into a select tier of distance runners who have completed a rare 5,000m and 10,000m medal double at a single major games.
The 5,000m final at the Scotstoun Stadium is scheduled for August 1, 2026, at 19:45 local time/12:15 AM IST on August 2 for viewers in India.