India's Mighty Ten: Know The Boxers Standing On The Precipice Of Unprecedented Commonwealth Games Glory

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)