India's Mighty Ten: Know The Boxers Standing On The Precipice Of Unprecedented Commonwealth Games Glory

The ring at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 has witnessed an unprecedented masterclass from Indian boxers as 10 stormed through a semifinal blitz to cement their places in the gold-medal bouts. The seemingly unstoppable rise of Indian boxing at these games is heavily anchored by the powerhouse talent emerging from Haryana, and not to forget a maverick from Manipur.
Stepping into the ring at the raucous Scottish Event Campus today (August 1, 2026), these 10 boxers have not only guaranteed themselves at least a silver medal, but they are now standing on the precipice of golden glory.
And for the record, this achievement officially marks the most successful boxing campaign in India's Commonwealth history, shattering the previous milestone of nine medals from the Gold Coast edition in 2018.
India Boxing At CWG 2026: The Female Finalists
Lovlina Borgohain: Leading the charge in the women's division is Olympic bronze medallist from Assam, competing in the 75kg category. Having previously drawn a blank and experienced heartbreak in her last two CWG appearances, Lovlina has finally broken her curse to enter her maiden final. The 28-year-old will look to add this elusive medal to her cabinet and faces Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree.
Sakshi Chaudhary: In the 51kg flyweight division, the Bhiwani sensation has emerged as India's ultimate giant-killer. She earned her ticket to Glasgow by pulling off earth-shattering upsets against multi-time world champions Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda during national trials. The 24-year-old's composure was on full display as she outclassed Canada's Amber-Jane Wall to set up a gold medal match with England's Ruby White.
Preeti Pawar: The 54kg bantamweight category features the lightning-fast Pawar, who arrived fresh off her gold medal win at the Asian Elite Championship earlier this year. Known for her fearless attitude and referee-stoppage wins, the 22-year-old dismantled Catherine Mwape of Zambia in the semifinals and remains supremely confident about conquering Canada's Scarlett Delgado for the ultimate crown. She is another 'Bhiwani daughter' making India proud.
Jaismine Lamboria: The 24-year-old stands out as one of the tallest, most imposing tacticians in the women's 57kg division. Her devastating reach and high boxing IQ (an underrated aspect) forced a swift referee-stopped contest against Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the semifinals. In the gold medal bout, the Naib Subedar will face Northern Ireland's veteran and fellow Olympian Michaela Walsh. The clash already gets a top billing. Expect a blockbuster. Yes, she is also from Bhiwani, the "Mini Cuba" of Indian boxing.
Priya Ghanghas: India's youth movement continues in the boxing ring too, if we may! Priya, a rising prodigy who dominated the World Boxing Cup circuit (transitionally, of course), produced a defensive masterclass to shut down England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley. The 20-year-old from Bhiwani now aims to turn her assured silver into gold when she squares off against Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada in the 60kg lightweight final.
Arundhati Choudhary: Rounding out the historic six-woman final lineup is the 23-year-old from Kota in the 70kg division. She caused absolute pandemonium in the arena by staging a colossal upset over the defending Commonwealth champion, Rosie Eccles of Wales, who soon announced her retirement after the defeat. Choudhary's powerful, counter-punching game has set up an intriguing battle for supremacy against England's Chantelle Reid, a World Championships bronze medallist.
India Boxing At CWG 2026: The Male Finalists
Jadumani Mandengbam: The men's quest for gold is sparked by the young flyweight wizard in the 55kg category. Having won a silver medal in the 50kg division at the World Boxing Cup Finals last year, the 22-year-old from Manipur has seamlessly moved up in weight to become the very first Indian boxer to enter the ring in Glasgow. And the Iroisemba resident showed nerves of steel by silencing a hostile, highly partisan home crowd to defeat Scotland's favourite, Aaron Cullen. After his fourth consecutive 5-0 unanimous victory, he fights Australia's Jye Dixon for the gold medal. He's proving to be a ring general, truly in the boxing sense.
Sachin Siwach: In the 60kg lightweight division, the tall and elegant boxer from Haryana continues to look practically untouchable. Currently ranked fifth in the global men's standings, Sachin is an Asian Championships finalist who has wowed the audience with his ring craft. The 23-year-old outclassed Wales' Owain Harris-Allan and is touted as a heavy favourite against Namibia's Tryagain Ndevelo.
Ankush Panghal: The 80kg light heavyweight class features the meteoric rise of Panghal. His outing at the Glasgow Games has proven to be a revelation. Another Haryanvi in the Indian squad, the 20-year-old combined raw punching power with calculated ring movement to secure a unanimous decision over Canada's Joshua Ofori. He now gears up for an intense fight against England's Dimeji Shittu.
Narender Berwal: Finally, continuing the heavyweight legacy is the iron-fisted Subedar from Hisar in Haryana. The 31-year-old survived a gruelling battle of attrition in the quater-final (a 3-2 verdict), but he showed the heart of a lion and marched forward in the +90kg division. The Asian Games bronze medallist then completely dominated the seasoned fighter Nigel Paul of Trinidad and Tobago to book an absolute heavyweight thriller of a gold-medal final against English talent Damar Thomas. The 21-year-old southpaw got a walkover in his semi-final against William John McCartan of Northern Ireland.
As the bell prepares to ring for the finals on this unforgettable Glasgow campaign, these 10 pugilists have elevated Indian boxing to an unprecedented level on the global stage. Regardless of the final colour of their medals, this brigade has already etched its collective imprint into the folklore of Indian sports.
India's punching power has never been felt so dominant.