Jaismine Lamboria Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxer Displays Clinical Mindset To Seal Gold Medal

The stage is set for a blockbuster women's 57kg gold-medal showdown at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. In the blue corner stands India's Jaismine Lamboria. Towering and technically sublime, the reigning world champion secured her place in the final with a devastating second-round Referee Stops Contest (RSC) masterclass over Lesotho’s Rapelang Maselela. Utilizing her exceptional reach, superb ring IQ, and sharp counter-punching, the lanky Indian tactician has looked entirely untroubled en route to the summit clash. In the red corner is Northern Ireland's seasoned veteran, Michaela Walsh. As the defending champion from Birmingham, Walsh brings immense experience, slick footwork, and fierce competitive grit to the ring, making her arguably Jaismine's toughest test yet. Two distinct styles, championship pedigree, and the ultimate prize on the line—this featherweight final promises an absolute thriller under the lights.