Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Jye Dixon Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Looks Sharp To Go For Gold

Welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026. India’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam steps into the ring for the men's 55kg boxing gold-medal clash against Australia’s Jye Dixon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Carrying the momentum of a stellar campaign that featured a clinical 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Namibia’s Philip Haoseb in the semifinals, Jadumani has dazzled spectators with his exceptional ring IQ, lightning footwork, and trademark calculated counters. Despite frequently conceding a height advantage, the crafty southpaw has routinely used his low center of gravity to land devastating body shots and outmaneuver taller opponents. Standing in his way of the ultimate prize is Australia's Jye Dixon, a formidable competitor who booked his own ticket to the final with a commanding performance. With gold firmly in his sights, Jadumani looks to cap off a phenomenal week for the Indian contingent by delivering one final masterclass under the Glasgow lights.

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