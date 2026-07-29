Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Parul Off The Blocks Quickly

Welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's premier distance runner Parul Chaudhary steps onto the track for the women's 3000m steeplechase final, carrying immense expectation and a proven championship pedigree. Armed with her national record-setting form and trademark tactical astuteness over the barriers and water jumps, the seasoned Olympian aims to leverage her exceptional endurance against a top-tier international field. With her ability to dictate the pace and launch devastating late kicks in high-pressure medal races, Parul stands as one of India's strongest medal hopes on the track. Her meticulous preparation and proven knack for peaking at major championships give her a distinct mental edge as she navigates the grueling water jumps and surging pack dynamics. As the race unfolds under the bright stadium lights, her experience in handling championship pressure will be vital in her pursuit of a historic podium finish for the nation.

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30 Jul 2026, 02:07:47 am IST Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Parul Sets Pace Parul Chaudhary bursts out of the starting blocks with sharp intent, immediately establishing a smooth, calculated rhythm as the field surges over the opening barriers of the steeplechase.

30 Jul 2026, 01:47:13 am IST Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Athlete Carrying For Behind Her Parul Chaudhary recently delivered a stellar performance at the Meeting Nikaia 2026 in Nice, France, where she finished second in the women's 5000m event and broke her own national record with a time of 15:04.26. This impressive run eclipsed her previous personal best and comfortably breached the qualifying standard for major international competitions, further cementing her status as one of India's leading distance runners following her standout gold-medal success at the Asian Games and her national record-setting form in the steeplechase.