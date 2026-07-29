Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Parul Off The Blocks Quickly

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Parul Sets Pace
Parul Chaudhary bursts out of the starting blocks with sharp intent, immediately establishing a smooth, calculated rhythm as the field surges over the opening barriers of the steeplechase.
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Athlete Carrying For Behind Her
Parul Chaudhary recently delivered a stellar performance at the Meeting Nikaia 2026 in Nice, France, where she finished second in the women's 5000m event and broke her own national record with a time of 15:04.26. This impressive run eclipsed her previous personal best and comfortably breached the qualifying standard for major international competitions, further cementing her status as one of India's leading distance runners following her standout gold-medal success at the Asian Games and her national record-setting form in the steeplechase.
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Parul Chaudhary takes centre stage in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, stride-by-stride action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.