Women's Shot Put Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Athletes Line Up; Action To Be Underway

Welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026. India’s experienced shot put campaigner Manpreet Kaur steps into the circle for the women's shot put final, carrying the resilience of a remarkable athletic journey. Having previously featured in the final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and clinched an Asian Athletics Championships bronze medal, Manpreet arrives in Glasgow fueled by renewed momentum. She recently sent a strong signal of form by registering a season-best throw of 17.33m—the best mark by an Indian woman in nearly two years. With a personal best of 18.06m and years of battle-tested international experience under her belt, the veteran competitor is primed to handle the pressure of a high-stakes global field. Tonight’s final presents a golden opportunity for Manpreet to leverage her technical consistency, tap into her peak form, and power her way into podium contention on the grand stage.

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30 Jul 2026, 12:13:42 am IST Women's Shot Put Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Manpreet In Good Touch Manpreet Kaur enters her campaign carrying strong renewed momentum, highlighted by a gold-medal-winning performance at the Indian Series-5 in Sangrur where she registered a season-best throw of 17.33m. Marking the best throw by an Indian woman in nearly two years and her own finest performance in almost three seasons, that clutch final-round effort signaled a sharp return to form for the experienced campaigner. Armed with a battle-tested competitive pedigree and her trademark consistency in the throwing circle, she arrives in Glasgow ready to translate her domestic progress onto the major international stage.